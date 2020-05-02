William C. Ides



Whiting - William (Bill) C. Ides passed away on April 28th, 2020 in his sleep.



He was born July 27th, 1921 in Newark, NJ, son of Charles Ides and Anna Sickles. He worked for many years in Manhattan, New York at Harry's American and resided at Greenwich Village and the Jersey Shore.



He lived life to its fullest! He was always there for family and friends to share a good time and lend a helping hand.



He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Newman and his grandchildren, Hayley Newman, Meryll Lynch and Colin Lynch.



There will be a Memorial Service in the future for family and friends.









