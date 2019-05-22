|
|
William C. Johnstone
Forked River - William (Scottie) C. Johnstone Jr., 95, of Forked River, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 19, 2019. Born in Greenock, Scotland February 18, 1924. Scottie retired from Tolan Machinery to his home on the bay in Forked River, NJ. He loved to spend time between their homes in Forked River and Surfside Beach, SC.
Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years and best friend, Pauline Hamrysky Johnstone. He was a devoted father to his sons and daughter; William Johnstone, Barry Johnstone and his wife Pattie (Kenilworth, NJ), Robert Johnstone and partner Maureen (Union, NJ), and daughter, Elayne Werner Powers and her husband Robert Powers (Brick, NJ). He was blessed with 6 grandchildren; Katelyn and husband Shane McGee, Capt. Ryan Powers and wife Shanna, Rory McShane Powers, Brittany Lynn Powers Smith and husband Joseph, Christine Marjorie Johnstone and Matthew Barry Johnstone. He was also blessed with two greatgrandchildren; Kayden and Mason. Brother Campbell Johnstone and wife Barbara of LBI and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2:00-4:00PM and 7:00-9:00PM at Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River. A funeral service will be offered at 930 am Thursday May 23, at the funeral home and Military rites will follow at 11 am at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover Township, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Deborah Hospital or Rescue Squads of Lacey and Lanoka Harbor.
For more information and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.laytons.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019