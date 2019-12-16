|
|
William C. "Bill" Marshall
MARSHALL, WILLIAM C. "BILL", 72, of Tuckerton, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at home. He was born in Philadelphia, PA., residing in Beach Haven West, prior to moving to Tuckerton. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, serving as a Naval Engineer in Sandy Hook, N.J. from 1965-1995. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton, Masonic Lodge 4, Tuckerton, Redman Lodge #61, Tuckerton, American Legion Post #493, Little Egg Harbor, VFW Post 316, Little Egg Harbor, Manahawkin Elks Lodge #2340, and Councilman 7 ½ years for Tuckerton.
Bill is survived by his wife Susan R. Marshall, of Tuckerton, N.J., sons David J. Marshall of Westminster, MD., and Douglas C. Marshall of Bayville, N.J., brother Charles S. Marshall of Palm Springs, CA., 5 grandchildren, and 4 nephews and 3 nieces.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5-8 PM, with a Masonic Service at 8 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Family and friends may gather for a Last Salute, Wednesday, December 18, at 11 AM, at American Legion Post #493, 420 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to any of the organizations that he belonged to. For condolences, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019