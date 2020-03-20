|
William C. Reu
Oakhurst - William C. Reu, 85, of Oakhurst NJ, passed away peacefully at his home March 18th surrounded by close family.
He was born on July 16th 1934 in Long Branch to Curt and Julia Reu. Bill graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1952. Bill was a devoted member of the Oakhurst Independent Hose Co. No. 1 for 65 years serving as Chief in 1971. He also served as Captain of the Oakhurst First Aid Squad in 1964 and as Fire Commissioner for Township of Ocean Fire District 1 for 20 years.
Bill started his career working for the Fisher Baking Company in Asbury Park learning his trade alongside his father before going to work for the Township of Ocean as a mechanic rising to the rank of fleet supervisor before retiring after 30+ years.
Bill was a mechanic by trade, but his true passion was his family. Bill was the most devoted husband, father and grandfather this world has seen. He tirelessly took care of his loving wife for the past 18 years after she suffered a stroke. He never hesitated to help someone in need.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Margaret as well as his son, Thomas and daughter in law Catherine, daughter Patti, all of Oakhurst and four grandsons, Scott and Fallon Reu of West Orange, Shawn Reu of Bayonne, Stephen of Oakhurst, and Spencer of Oakhurst along with his beloved grandpup Mac.
Funeral services will be private to family at this time due to recent restrictions imposed. The family will be having a celebration of his life at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Bill's name to the the Associated Humane Society in Tinton Falls. For messages of condolence, please visit Bill's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020