|
|
William C. Wolejsza
Long Pond, PA - William "Bill" C. Wolejsza, 66, of Long Pond, PA, passed away suddenly on April 1. He grew up in Lincroft, lived in Kentucky and recently in Pennsylvania.
He is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Ann Wolejsza. Surviving are his siblings Kathi Hatch, Janet Goldrich, Jim Wolejsza and Diane Wolejsza.
He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy and the University of Kentucky.
Bill's heart was always open to helping a friend in need. In his memory please pass on an act of kindness.
His life will be celebrated in a private family gathering.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019