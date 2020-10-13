William Charles Geroni



Red Bank - William Charles Geroni entered into eternal rest on October 8, 2020. He was born in Long Branch, NJ, on December 31, 1920, and grew up in Red Bank. He was a graduate of Red Bank High School, where he earned nine varsity letters; three in football, baseball and basketball. In 2018 he was inducted into the Red Bank High School Sports Hall of Fame. He attended Muhlenberg and Stroudsburg College where he played football. World War II cut short his career. He served in the Army Air Corps as a Sergeant. After the war Bill worked for the US Postal Service for thirty-eight years.



He loved spending time with his family, who cherished him.



He is predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Romanina; brothers Monte, Danny (who died in WWII), Pally; his sister Bea and his loving wife of 55 years Rose.



He is survived by his children, Donna Ortiz and Daniel Geroni; son-in-law Michael Ortiz and grandchildren Kara L. Cuneo, Matthew Ryan Geroni and Alexa Geroni and many loving nieces and nephews.



A military service is being planned for a later date. Donations in Bill's name would be greatly appreciated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store