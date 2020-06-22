William Christopher Perl
William Christopher Perl died unexpectedly of heart failure on June 18th while in New Hampshire.
William "Chris" Perl was born March 11, 1956 in Long Branch, NJ. He grew up in Rumson, NJ and was a graduate of Rumson Fair Haven Regional High School.
Chris was most recently a resident of both Atlantic Highlands, NJ and Moultonborough, NH. He had been working as a property manager on the Jersey shore. He was previously the owner of several NH Lakes Region restaurants and a real estate agent. Prior to that, he had been the CEO of Perl's Fuels Inc, Rumson.
Chris was widely known for his outgoing personality, good humor, enthusiasm and willingness to help anyone in need. He was a gifted storyteller and an incredibly versatile handy person who could fix just about anything. He made and kept friends with ease and was a very supportive and caring father. To know Chris was to love him.
Chris was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast and loved travel, sailing, cooking, golf, Hawaiian shirts, yard work, entertaining, music and snack cakes.
Most of all, he loved gathering with friends and family.
Chris was the loving father of three daughters: Amanda Perl (Rick Dearborn) of Center Tuftonboro, NH; Michelle Perl (Rob Gagnon) of Silverthorne, CO and Ellen Mikolajczak (Tyler) of Frisco, CO with their mother Carol Perl of Moultonborough, NH. He was the extremely proud grandfather of Amelia Paige Gagnon and the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Chris was predeceased by his parents, Jacob Perl and Helen (Sinclair) Perl. He is survived by five siblings: Rick Perl (Susan) of Little Silver, NJ; Kurt Perl of Rumson, NJ; Ellen Iovino (John) of Fair Haven, NJ; Genie Perl (Michael Vuocolo) of Rumson, NJ; and Liz Erichsen (Todd) of Atlantic Highlands, NJ.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when large crowds can gather safely. Until then, friends are welcome to share memories and photos at www.rememberingchrisperl.com .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New England K9 Search and Rescue: nek9sar.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.