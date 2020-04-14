|
|
William Clark
Brick - William Clark, age 86, of Brick, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Preferred Care at Wall. Born in Belleville, he lived in Cranford prior to moving to Brick in 2000. William proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Dashiell and was a Tin Can Sailor, part of the National Association of Destroyer Veterans. Early in his career after the Navy he worked for the Railroad and then started working in the Steamship line industry for some of the major lines Sealand, US Lines and Evergreen lines to name a few. He was VP of Sales, Logistics and Operations during his time with these companies. Later on in his career he opened several of his own companies in the same type of business, Steamship Line agencies and consolidation warehouses. Clark Warehouse, Valley Forwarding and Harven International. After retirement he signed on with the Naval Militia and was on call during 9/11 and after providing service where needed. He was also involved in the management of Montven LLC, his wife's real estate business. William received his Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers University.
William was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette, his son William F. Clark Jr., and his daughter Maureen F. Scull. He is survived by his children Jeanette L. LaPorte of Lebanon, TN; Patricia A. Clark of Redway, CA; and James A. Clark of Old Bridge, NJ; and his grandchildren Lisette A Basil of Old Bridge NJ, Vanessa J Scull of Williamsburg, NY, Leanna J Clark of Old Bridge NJ, and Lila R Clark of Old Bridge NJ. Also surviving is his companion of the last seven years, Tillie Paris of Brick.
All services were held privately under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home, Brick. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020