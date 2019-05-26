Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
Berkeley Twsp. - William J. Coyle, age 68, of the Holiday Heights section of Berkeley Township, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Medical Center of Ocean, Brick. Born in Astoria, Queens, he grew up there and in Mastic Beach, Long Island. He lived in Seldon NY before moving to Belford in 1980, and lived in Middletown and Freehold before settling in Holiday Heights in 2011.

A communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Mr. Coyle was the Transportation Coordinator for the Bridgewater Raritan School District for the past 7 years. He was an avid baseball and hockey fan.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Phyllis LaBua and Judy Coyle. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; his sister, Nancy Coyle; his two sons and daughter, Kevin Coyle and his fiancé Erika, Gregory Coyle, Kimberly Genticore and her husband Steven, Lisa Guido and her husband Luciano, and Laura Rivera; and his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ethan, James, Kaitlyn, Luciana, Thomas, Antonio, and Adan; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37W, Toms River on Tuesday, May 28 from 4-8pm and on Wednesday, May 29 from 10-11am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
