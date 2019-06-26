|
William Craig Vincent
Towamensing Twp - Mr. William Craig Vincent, 70, of Towamensing Township, passed away, Saturday, June 22nd at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of the late William W. & Patricia A. (Polys) Vincent. Craig earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. He was a former member of the New Jersey National Guard. He worked in restaurant management and later worked in the construction field. He was of the Catholic Faith. He loved his dogs and enjoyed being in the out of doors. Surviving is a brother, Mark S. Vincent & his wife Marie of Freehold, New Jersey, a sister, Pamela, wife of Robin Consavage of Stoneville, North Carolina, 2 nieces & 2 nephews. A Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 28th at 3 p.m. at The Ovsak FH, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, Pa. with the Reverend Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Call 12 noon to 3 p.m. The interment will be private at a later date. Memorial Contributions in his honor may be made to St. Luke's Hospice,777 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, Lehighton, Pa. 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
