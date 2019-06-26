Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Craig Vincent


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Craig Vincent Obituary
William Craig Vincent

Towamensing Twp - Mr. William Craig Vincent, 70, of Towamensing Township, passed away, Saturday, June 22nd at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of the late William W. & Patricia A. (Polys) Vincent. Craig earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. He was a former member of the New Jersey National Guard. He worked in restaurant management and later worked in the construction field. He was of the Catholic Faith. He loved his dogs and enjoyed being in the out of doors. Surviving is a brother, Mark S. Vincent & his wife Marie of Freehold, New Jersey, a sister, Pamela, wife of Robin Consavage of Stoneville, North Carolina, 2 nieces & 2 nephews. A Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 28th at 3 p.m. at The Ovsak FH, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, Pa. with the Reverend Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Call 12 noon to 3 p.m. The interment will be private at a later date. Memorial Contributions in his honor may be made to St. Luke's Hospice,777 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, Lehighton, Pa. 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now