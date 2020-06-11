William C.W. Gilbert, Jr.



Whiting - William C.W. Gilbert, Jr., 85, formerly of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. William was an engineering administrator for many years before retiring from Fairchild Corp., Long Island, NY. Born in Passaic, he resided in Mahwah, Emerson, and Manchester Twp. before moving to Whiting last year. William served in the U.S. Army Reserves. William attended Bayside Chapel, Barnegat and was a past member and trustee at Ocean County Evangelical Free Church, Lakehurst. After retirement William volunteered at Pascack Valley Hospital, Westwood and Community Medical Center, Toms River. William was an avid lover of classical music and opera. William was predeceased by his sister Anne McKendree in 2015. William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou, his son James of Whiting, his daughter Jennifer Fuhr and her husband, Edward of Midland Park, 2 brothers, Thomas of Hughson, CA, Graham of Marlton, 5 grandchildren Joseph, Megan, Jacob, Max and Rachel. Memorial service 2pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bayside Chapel, 965 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to The Pines at Whiting, Scholarship Fund, 509 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









