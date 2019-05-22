|
|
William D. Collins Jr.
Asbury Park - William D. Collins Jr. age 60 of Asbury Park passed away Monday May 20, 2019 in Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Born in Trenton, Bill was a lifetime New Jersey resident living the last 10 years in Asbury Park. He worked for Oracle Corp. in the IT department.
Bill was predeceased by his mother Florence Collins in 2009. Surviving are his loving, long-term Partner, David Carlucci. His Father William D. Collins Sr. of The Village, Fl., his brothers; Patrick Collins (Margie) of Milltown and Matthew Collins of California and nephews Michael, James and niece Emily Collins. Also his brothers and sisters-in-law; Fran Carlucci of Mass., Susan Ritchey (Richie) of South Plainfield, John Carlucci of New York, Nikki Behr (John) of Branchburg NJ, Dominic Carlucci (Kathy) of Iselin, Michael Carlucci (Debora) of Westfield and many loving nieces and nephews on the Carlucci side - Kelly, Jared, Rachel, Paul, Molly, Daniel, Brooke, Kaitlyn, and Sophie.
Bill was a lifelong learner and held a great depth of knowledge in so many topics - science, wine, music, coins, cars, fighter planes, and especially birds. Two favorite pastimes were bird watching and Air shows. Known to many as Uncle Billy, he was universally well-loved and often described as "the nicest person I ever met."
Visitation will be Thursday May 23 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm in Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave. Asbury Park NJ 07712. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 10 - 11 am in the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers please donate to Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019