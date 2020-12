William David Wiencke



Whiting - William David Wiencke, 61, of Whiting passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. David worked for Beachwood Plumbing & Heating for many years. Born in Point Pleasant, he resided in Beachwood before moving to Whiting in 2016. David was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst, and past parishioner of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Bayville. David was also past Commodore of the Beachwood Yacht Club. David was predeceased by his father William Charles Wiencke and his son Christopher Raimann. David is survived by his mother Maryann Eckert, his love Georgette Mack, his son William Wiencke (Kate), 2 step-sons Robert Mack (Crystal), George Mack (Jennipher), his daughter Charlene Bing (Greg), 3 step-daughters Alayna Petreski (Darko), Alycia Cooney (Michael), Kelsey Mack, 4 sisters Diane Wiencke (Alfred), Tina Raimann (David), Lynn Fotusky (Frank), Julie Ferry (Tug), 9 grandchildren Mason, Amelia, Richard, Jackson, Isaballa, George, Mackenzie, Elizabeth, Haley, many nieces, nephews and extended family & friends. Memorial Mass 11am Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 33 Woodland Rd., Bayville. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









