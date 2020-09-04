William Douglas "Doug" Ely



Palm Bay - William Douglas "Doug" Ely, of Palm Bay, Florida died peacefully at the William Childs Hospice Center on August 23, 2020. Doug Is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Hyman-Ely, sister, Linda Ely Mansmann, daughters, Michele Ely Miluikas and Amanda Lynn Ely. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan Davison Ely, Proctor Ely and daughter, Erin Martha Ely Mignelli. Doug was born September 25, 1946 in Trenton, NJ and lived in Hightstown, NJ where he graduated from High School in 1965. He enlisted in the Army in 1966. Doug served as an Aviation Specialist in the 210th Artillery Group, U.S. 7th Army in Ansbach, Germany. After being honorably discharged Doug began his career in air conditioning and heating. Doug owned and operated "Doug's Refrigeration" in Point Pleasant, NJ. He retired to Palm Bay, Florida with his wife, Sandy in 2001. Doug will be buried in the family cemetery plot in East Windsor, NJ.









