William "Scott" Drastal
Wilmington, NC - William "Scott" Drastal, 60, of Wilmington, NC passed away February 2, 2020. Scott was a longtime resident of Rumson before moving to North Carolina. He was a 1977 graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School.
Scott was a larger than life personality with an infectious smile and a heart to match. He loved growing up on the Jersey Shore. His passions included motorcycles, skateboarding, and an occasional beer or two. To quote many friends Scott brought lots of laughter wherever he went and could always make you smile. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Scott was predeceased by his father Edward F. Drastal. He is survived by his mother Joanne Drastal of Ponte Vedra, FL; his brother John Drastal and his wife Susan of Monmouth Beach; his sister Cindy of Ponte Vedra, FL; his brother Brian Drastal and wife Suzanne of Tega Cay, SC; his sister Jackie Colella of Duxbury, MA. In addition, he is survived by his 7 nieces and nephews.
At the family's request, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the Drastal family requests that donations be made to Covenant House, www.coventanthouse.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020