William Drucklieb

William DruckliebWilliam Drucklieb, Bellevue, NE / Monmouth and Ocean Counties, NJ: William Paul Drucklieb, 58, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at University NE Medical Center, Omaha, NE. Born March 29, 1962 in Red Bank, NJ, Bill graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in 1980. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from Bryan University in 2017.Bill was a talented production sound engineer and a proud member of the Motion Picture Studio Mechanics Local 52, IATSE Local 42, completing audio projects from a company he founded, CinemaSonics, Inc. or Drucklieb Location Sound. In 2017, Bill relocated from Oceanport, NJ to Bellevue, NE and expanded his career path to provide services as a freelance paralegal. A Rumson, NJ native who lived most of his life in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, Bill's hobbies included cooking, carpentry, boating, skiing, and working on antique cars.Bill is survived by his sisters Catherine Drucklieb Harris Paulson and Barbara Drucklieb Lemke, his nieces Cara Lux Ryan (Lemke) and U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel Jessica Lemke Lewis (Keith), and his grand-niece Natalie Lewis.Funeral services are not planned at this time.