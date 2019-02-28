|
William E. Coyle
Middletown - William E. Coyle, age 94, of Middletown NJ passed away on February 24th, 2019. William was born and raised in Long Branch NJ where he graduated from Long Branch High School in 1942. He enrolled in the US Navy ROTC program at Tufts University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering degree in 1945. Upon graduation he served in the US Navy during WWII until the end of the war. He left the Navy to work for an engineering firm where he worked on the Garden State Parkway as a union engineer. He became a land surveyor in 1960 and retired in 1991.
William married Rose Marie Hansen in 1950 and they resided in Middletown NJ. They were married for 54 years until Rose Marie passed in 2004. William and Rose Marie had 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. William remarried in Nov 2007 to Eleanor Mc Alary and they resided in Middletown NJ until 2018.
William personified his "High on Life" motto with his eternal smile, boisterous laugh, and his infamous hugs. He had a genuine zest for life and lived every day as a celebration. He will be sadly missed but his memory will live on.
William is predeceased by his wife Rose Marie (2004) and parents William J. and Blanche Coyle. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, his children Barbara (James) Guerrieri of Middletown NJ, Adele (Thomas) Hearn of Tenant NJ, Timothy Coyle of Howell NJ, and Jean Hickman of Jackson NJ, his grandchildren James Guerrieri, Jessie Rocco, Jason Guerrieri, Justin Guerrieri, Ryan Hickman, Amy Hickman, Adelle Hickman and his great-grandchildren Joseph Guerrieri, Hailey Guerrieri, Daniel Guerrieri, Brian Rocco, and Adam Rocco.
Funeral services will be held on Friday March 1st 4:00-8:00 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 735 NJ-35, Middletown, NJ 07748. Mass will be held on Saturday March 2nd at 10:30 at St. Mary's Chapel 26 Leonardville Road Middletown, NJ 07748 with a burial to follow at Holmdel Cemetery 900 Holmdel Road Holmdel, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019