William E. Gwyer
William E. Gwyer

Pine Beach - William E. Gwyer, 95, of Pine Beach, NJ, passed away on May 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lakewood, NJ. He lived most of his life in Toms River and Seaside Park before moving to Pine Beach in 2004. William worked at Downs Ford in Toms River as a Sales Manager for over 40 years, retiring in 1990. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WW II on the Alexander Hamilton, where he crossed the equator twice. William was also a member of Harmony Lodge #18 F & AM Toms River and the Union Church of Seaside Park.

William was predeceased by his wife Mary Jane Gwyer in 2016, and his son Leon A. Gwyer in 2019. He is survived by his son Bill Gwyer of Pine Beach, and his two daughters: Susan Raichle and her husband Jule of Pine Beach, and Christine Johnson and her husband Denis of Pine Beach; and his sister June Moon and her husband Calvin of Arneytown. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Andy and his wife Tara, Christopher and his wife Alexis, Rebecca Lacouture and her husband William, Denis, and Mary Jane; six great-grandchildren: Evan, Payton, Christopher, Chloe, Gabby, and Ryan; and his extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
