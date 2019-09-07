|
|
William E. Keyes
- - William E. Keyes, 88, joined his Lord and Savior in eternal life on September 4, 2019. He leaves behind Sharon, his wife of forty-eight years, and daughters Jennifer (John), Melissa (Stephen), Robyn, and son, Will (Jasmine). Also feeling his loss is his only brother, Robert (Patricia), as well as his many friends.
Born in Brooklyn on June 27, 1931, he was the son of the late William D. Keyes and Ruth Keyes (nee Miller). Bill grew up in Queens and graduated from Queens College, but his career took him across many states throughout his life - New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Iowa, and eventually back to New Jersey.
Ordained a minister in the American Baptist Church after earning his Masters of Divinity and Theology from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, and advance coursework from Princeton Theological Seminary in Christian counseling, Bill would eventually also serve in the Methodist faith. He loved preaching the gospel and worried about the salvation of others because, as he said, he wanted to be reunited with them and the Lord in the next life. A later life development brought Bill, while still serving as a pastor, to work as a caseworker with the New Jersey Department of Youth and Family Services (DYFS), where he served for over a decade, retiring in 2000. He valued his time with DYFS and he felt privileged to have helped children and families in any way he could.
Bill also served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. A chaplain's assistant for most of his military service, he regaled his children about his time and exploits as a "Remington Raider." Of course, he neglected to tell them that "Remington" was a typewriter. Throughout his life, Bill was a storyteller. However, when telling tall tales, he usually couldn't keep up the bluff very long. He was a man of many words and stories, some factual, and others more fanciful, but each with a purpose. He loved talking about religion, politics and Jesus.
Bill loved his family with all his heart, second only to his love of God. His favorite moments were spending time with his wife Sharon and his children - often in the comfort of home, with the benefit of food and fellowship, or at church. He passed surrounded by his family.
Like many, life was a struggle at points. Like all of us, there were disappointments, achievements, sorrows and happiness. Through it all, his faith sustained him. There will be no monuments or grand eulogies for Bill Keyes, but such is unnecessary, as he will eternally reside in the hearts of those who loved him.
Funeral services will held on Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wilson Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington, NJ 08534. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's New Jersey at 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or www.alznj.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Timothy F. Reeg, Funeral Director, Pennington www.timreeg.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 7, 2019