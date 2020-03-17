Services
William E. Spicer Iii Obituary
William E. Spicer, III

Albany, GA - William E. Spicer, III, son of William E. Spicer II and Anna Rose Macauley, was born 1 June 1929 in Montclair, NJ.

He joined the Army in 1947. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the 24th Infantry Division, 19th Regiment. He also served with the Army Ceremonial Detachment in Arlington VA and was an Honor Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Continued to serve his country as a civil servant both with the Army and the Marine Corps until 1983, retiring with 34 years of combined service.

Bill leaves behind his wife of nearly 61 years, Joyce Parmentier Spicer, a daughter, Karen Spicer, grandsons SSgt Michael McNally (Brittini) of Camp LeJeune, NC and Justin McNally (Whitney) of Albany and his daughter Madeline; a granddaughter, Kimberly McNally and her three children Heidi, Kayli and Liam of Leesburg; and grandsons Christopher and Bryan Johnson of Michigan. He is predeceased by his parents, and two sisters, and a daughter, Kerry Spicer Johnson.

You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Spicer by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
