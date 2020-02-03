Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
William E. Yale Obituary
William E Yale

Manchester - William E. Yale, 76, of Leisure Knoll, Manchester, died suddenly, February 2, 2020, at home. Born in Long Branch, he had resided in Middletown before moving to Manchester in 2014. He had worked for JM Huber in Edison for over 25 years retiring in 1998 as a purchasing manager. He enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, reading, music, playing the guitar, baseball - NY Yankees, and football - NY Giants. He was a car enthusiast and loved spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Oscar & Iva Yale; son, John Huff Yale; brother, David Yale; and sister, Doris Tharin. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Yale; sons, William & Carol Yale, and Daniel & Katie Yale; daughters, Gillaine & Tom Hennessey, Kathleen & Andrew O'Neill, and Cheryl & Eric Talasco; 12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation is Thursday, 2-5 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, with a funeral service at 4 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
