Rev. William Earl Bentley Jr.
Venice, FL - Rev. William "Bill" Bentley Jr. passed away on March 24, 2020.
Pastor Bill is now with Jesus, at peace and dancing with the angels. Most of his 91 years were spent serving our Lord through various ministries, counseling, and multiple other ways of giving.
A WWII Navy veteran, he was proud to serve our country.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 69 years, Esther M. Bentley, Venice, FL; children, Sara B. (and Wendall J.) Harris, TX; Wm. Earl (and Claire) Bentley, III, NJ; Rebecca (and Kent) Novak, FL; Joyce Bentley Haller, PA; Grace B. (and Bill) Goble, NJ. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The First Baptist Church of Venice will hold a celebration of life service at a future date.
* Romans 8:28, 38-39
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020