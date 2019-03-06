|
William Engelberger
Leonardo - William V. Engelberger, age 81, died on March 3, 2019 at his home in Leonardo, NJ. Bill was born in Irvington, NJ and was the youngest of two sons born to Arthur and Agnes Engelberger, he is predeceased by his parents and brother Arthur Engelberger. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Engelberger; his two children Kristin Ann Maher, her husband Bob, and William James Engelberger, his wife Amy; his grandchildren Riley and Jack Engelberger, Grace and Clare Maher; and loving nieces and nephews. Bill loved life and shared his passions with those around him. He enjoyed a long career on Wall Street and was known as an avid sports enthusiast. He graduated from Villanova University in 1959 and kept the Villanova community close at heart throughout his life - Go Cats! He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research at JimmyV.org.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March7, 2019 from 4-6 pm at John F Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 am at St Agnes Church, 103 Center Av., Atlantic Highlands. Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Saddle Brook at 10:00 am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019