Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John F Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Rd.
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St Agnes Church
103 Center Av.
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Saddle Brook, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Engelberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Engelberger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Engelberger Obituary
William Engelberger

Leonardo - William V. Engelberger, age 81, died on March 3, 2019 at his home in Leonardo, NJ. Bill was born in Irvington, NJ and was the youngest of two sons born to Arthur and Agnes Engelberger, he is predeceased by his parents and brother Arthur Engelberger. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Engelberger; his two children Kristin Ann Maher, her husband Bob, and William James Engelberger, his wife Amy; his grandchildren Riley and Jack Engelberger, Grace and Clare Maher; and loving nieces and nephews. Bill loved life and shared his passions with those around him. He enjoyed a long career on Wall Street and was known as an avid sports enthusiast. He graduated from Villanova University in 1959 and kept the Villanova community close at heart throughout his life - Go Cats! He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research at JimmyV.org.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March7, 2019 from 4-6 pm at John F Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 am at St Agnes Church, 103 Center Av., Atlantic Highlands. Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Saddle Brook at 10:00 am.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now