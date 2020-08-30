1/
William Eugene San Filippo Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Eugene San Filippo, Jr.

Lincroft - William Eugene San Filippo Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 with his loving family at his side. William was a lifelong resident of Lincroft and a parishioner of the Church of St. Leo the Great, Lincroft.

Born and raised in Newark, NJ, William attended St. Benedict's Preparatory School, and received an undergraduate degree in accounting at Monmouth College (University). He settled in Lincroft with his family where he began a 50+ year career as a CPA. When he wasn't working, William was enjoying summers at the beach, golf and the racetrack.

He is survived by his wife Angela San Filippo; his daughter Susan San Filippo and her husband Joseph Schrum; his son William Eugene San Filippo III; his son Steven San Filippo and his wife Nancy; his grandchildren Mackenzie, Joseph, and Matthew; his brothers Arthur J. San Filippo and his wife Joan and Phillip E. San Filippo and his wife Catherine; and his sister Jane Wilhelm and her husband Bob.

William's visitation will be held 4-7 PM on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. A funeral mass will be offered at 10:15 AM on Thursday September 3, 2020 at the Church of Saint Leo the Great, Lincroft. William will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. For online condolences, please visit William's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
Church of Saint Leo the Great
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bongarzone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved