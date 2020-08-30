William Eugene San Filippo, Jr.
Lincroft - William Eugene San Filippo Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 with his loving family at his side. William was a lifelong resident of Lincroft and a parishioner of the Church of St. Leo the Great, Lincroft.
Born and raised in Newark, NJ, William attended St. Benedict's Preparatory School, and received an undergraduate degree in accounting at Monmouth College (University). He settled in Lincroft with his family where he began a 50+ year career as a CPA. When he wasn't working, William was enjoying summers at the beach, golf and the racetrack.
He is survived by his wife Angela San Filippo; his daughter Susan San Filippo and her husband Joseph Schrum; his son William Eugene San Filippo III; his son Steven San Filippo and his wife Nancy; his grandchildren Mackenzie, Joseph, and Matthew; his brothers Arthur J. San Filippo and his wife Joan and Phillip E. San Filippo and his wife Catherine; and his sister Jane Wilhelm and her husband Bob.
William's visitation will be held 4-7 PM on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. A funeral mass will be offered at 10:15 AM on Thursday September 3, 2020 at the Church of Saint Leo the Great, Lincroft. William will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. For online condolences, please visit William's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com