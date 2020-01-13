Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
William F. Carroll

William F. Carroll Obituary
William F. Carroll

Jackson Township - William F. Carroll, 86, of Jackson Township died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center-Southern Campus, Lakewood. He was born in Paterson and had resided in Passaic County before moving to Sussex County. He was a resident of Hampton Township for 11 years where he served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment and treasurer of the Cranton Lakes Property Association.

He moved to Freehold in 1983 where he resided for 34 years enjoying the friendship and camaraderie of his neighbors on Vredenburgh Avenue and the parishioners of St. Peter's Church, Freehold. He moved to Jackson Township in 2017. While residing at Bella Terra in Jackson, he enjoyed the company of his fellow residents and the devoted staff.

He was controller for JRH Electrical Contractors, Neptune Township for 15 years before his retirement 20 years ago.

Mr. Carroll was a very active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church for many years where he was treasurer, active in the supper outreach ministry, and an usher.

He was a member of the Borough of Freehold Library Commission for many years.

Surviving are his wife, Katherine Oriento Carroll; two daughters, Alice Hoffman and husband James, and Linda Spehalski and husband Ronald; two brothers, Clifford Carroll and Ronald Carroll and wife Bonnie; and four grandchildren, Kathryn and Patricia Hoffman and Karen and Michael Spehalski.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. The Burial Office and Holy Eucharist will be celebrated at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 33 Throckmorton Street, Freehold, NJ 07728 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
