William F. Dorsey



Bradley Beach - William F. Dorsey of Bradley Beach, NJ passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the New Jersey Firemen's Home in Boonton, NJ. He was 85 years old.



Born in Neptune, he was a lifelong resident of Bradley Beach. Bill worked as a Gate Guard on the Boardwalk in Bradley Beach for many years. He was an active member of the Bradley Beach Independent Fire Company #2 for 55 years and served as Chief in 1977. In his later years, Bill was a Trustee and a Houseman at United Engineer Truck Company.



Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5-7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune. A Firemen's service will be held at 6:30pm. On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, a graveside committal service will be held at 12pm at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt.



Please be respectful of others attending the service and wear a mask inside the funeral home.









