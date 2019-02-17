Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Bayville - William F. Fleming IV, 58, of Bayville passed away on February 16, 2019. He was born in Newark and has been a life long resident of Bayville. William was employed as a laborer with the Heavy & General Laborers Union Local 172 for 30 years before retiring. He was a dedicated family man and hard worker who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his 2 daughters Jessica Fleming and Karissa Fleming, his grand son Waylon Cipolletti, his ex-wife Karon Fleming; and his siblings Diane, Calvin, Beth, Jill, Anne and Regis. Also surviving are many extended family and close friends.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm with services at 7:30pm at Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019
