|
|
William F. Fleming IV
Bayville - William F. Fleming IV, 58, of Bayville passed away on February 16, 2019. He was born in Newark and has been a life long resident of Bayville. William was employed as a laborer with the Heavy & General Laborers Union Local 172 for 30 years before retiring. He was a dedicated family man and hard worker who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his 2 daughters Jessica Fleming and Karissa Fleming, his grand son Waylon Cipolletti, his ex-wife Karon Fleming; and his siblings Diane, Calvin, Beth, Jill, Anne and Regis. Also surviving are many extended family and close friends.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm with services at 7:30pm at Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019