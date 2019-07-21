|
William F. Harty
Toms River, NJ - William F. Harty, 81, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ, William was a graduate of St. Benedicts Preparatory School in Newark, NJ. He moved to Toms River 46 years ago. William served in the United States Air Force.
He was a Buyer for H. Hovnanian Co. in Toms River for many years.
William was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River.
He was predeceased by his parents, William A. and Frances E. Harty and his sister, Joan. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Frances (nee Quartararo). The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 8:30am - 9:30am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:00am at St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River. Entombment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Linden, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 21 to July 23, 2019