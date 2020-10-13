William F. Hess
Wall - William F. Hess 92 of Wall, NJ died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Care One at Wall. Born to Leon C. and Louise in Jersey City, NJ. William was a graduate of William L. Dickenson High School. William enlisted in the Army in 1950 and attended officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga. After graduating as a 2nd Lieutenant, he was assigned to 32nd Infantry Division in Korea. While still in Korea he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After returning home from Korea, William attended evening school at NYU School of Business. He was a retiree of American Can Co, Jersey City and later Carter-Wallace in Cranbury, NJ.
He leaves his wife Rose and 4 children, Carol, Anne-Marie, Peter and his wife Lisa, Linda Pedersen and her husband Don, 2 grandchildren, Alex, Victoria and her husband Richard Mastropole. He also leaves 2 great grandchildren Galliana and Terran Hess.
Memorial visitation will be Sunday, from 2-4pm, with a funeral service to be held at 3:30pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Private family services will be held at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Fulfill Food Bank, 3300 Rt. 66 Neptune, NJ.
. Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing