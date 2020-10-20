William F. Hogan, Jr.
Howell Township - William F. Hogan, Jr., 75, of Howell Township, died on Monday, October 19, 2020, at The Manor, Freehold Township. He was born in Red Bank and had resided in Marlboro Township before moving to Howell.
Mr. Hogan served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1968.
He was employed in the dairy and frozen foods department at the Azzolina Foodtown Supermarkets before his retirement.
He was predeceased by his parents, William F. Hogan, Sr. and Helen Olnas Hogan.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Laura Holmes Hogan; three cousins, Stephen Olnas, Carol Marucci, and Jackie Cosgrove.
A memorial gathering and service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Old Brick Reformed Church, PO Box 153, Marlboro, NJ 07746, the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/would
be appreciated. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.