1/1
William F. Hogan Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Hogan, Jr.

Howell Township - William F. Hogan, Jr., 75, of Howell Township, died on Monday, October 19, 2020, at The Manor, Freehold Township. He was born in Red Bank and had resided in Marlboro Township before moving to Howell.

Mr. Hogan served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1968.

He was employed in the dairy and frozen foods department at the Azzolina Foodtown Supermarkets before his retirement.

He was predeceased by his parents, William F. Hogan, Sr. and Helen Olnas Hogan.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Laura Holmes Hogan; three cousins, Stephen Olnas, Carol Marucci, and Jackie Cosgrove.

A memorial gathering and service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Old Brick Reformed Church, PO Box 153, Marlboro, NJ 07746, the Alzheimer's Association, Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/would be appreciated. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved