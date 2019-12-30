Services
More Obituaries for William McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. McIntyre


1942 - 2019
William F. McIntyre Obituary
William F. McIntyre

Schellsburg, PA - William F. McIntyre, 77, of Helixville Road, Schellsburg died at 3:54 AM, Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Windber Hospice, Somerset County.

Mr. McIntyre was born in Neptune, NJ on May 8, 1942, son of the late James H. and Helen G. (Ferris) McIntyre.

On December 19, 1970 he married Patricia Anne (Hemlock) McIntyre. William is survived by his wife.

William worked as a Masonry Contractor in Belmar, NJ.

Mr. McIntyre served in the US Navy Sea Bees and served two tours in Vietnam.

He was a member of Helixville United Methodist Church.

William was a life member of Manasquan in New Jersey. He was also a member of Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

Friends will be received on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9:30-11AM at Helixville United Methodist Church.

A Funeral Service will be held at Helixville United Methodist Church at 11:00AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 with Pastor James Golla officiating.

Interment at Helixville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.geiselfuneral.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, Schellsburg.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of William F. McIntyre to Windber Hospice, 600 Somerset Ave., Windber, PA 15963 or Helixville United Methodist Church, 174 Church Road, Schellsburg, PA 15559.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
