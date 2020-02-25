|
|
William F. Rasiewicz (Tephford)
Howell - William F. Rasiewicz (Tephford), 63, of Howell passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born in Neptune and was a lifelong resident of the Freehold and Howell area. William was a Truck Driver for Builders General Supply Company in Little Silver for over 10 years. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed Nascar racing, and old model cars. William was extremely proud of his CDL and through hard work, was 18 years sober. He also enjoyed spending time at the Wall Stadium. William could always be found telling stories to anyone who would listen. Above all, he was a devoted family man, and was passionate about spending quality time with them.
He was predeceased by his niece, Rachael Alice Reichenberger in 1993. William is survived by his children, Christina and Robert W. Rasiewicz; mother, Doris Tephford of Freehold; siblings, Edward Rasiewicz and his wife, Lory of Manchester, Dawn A. Tephford and Scott Reiss of Howell, and Diana Tephford and Thomas A. Dreyer of Freehold; niece and nephews, Edward Rasiewicz of Freehold, Thomas V. Kaznowski, Jr. of Pennsylvania, and Carly Rasiewicz of Freehold; cousins, Donna Matthews of Pennsylvania and Gregg Matthews of Howell; and aunt, Evelyn Wooley of Neptune.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 11:00 AM funeral service on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020