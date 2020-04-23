|
|
William F. Sarno
Toms River - William F. Sarno, 85, died Tuesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he lived in Wood Ridge before moving to Toms River. He worked in the construction industry and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Labor Workers Union Local # 325 in Jersey City. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957 and was a member of the V.F.W. Post # 4697 in North Arlington. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Order for 52 years, and a Brother of the Queen of Peace Council # 3428 of North Arlington in which he served as a Past Grand Knight in 1985-1986. He later went on to become a District Deputy, overseeing several Councils in surrounding towns. Bill became a Sir Knight when he joined the 4th Degree Msgr. Peter B. O'Connor Assembly # 1543, and was a Past Faithful Navigator of it, as well as a member of the Color Corp. From 1988 to 1990, he served as a former Master of the First New Jersey District of the 4th Degree Assemblies in northern New Jersey. William was the beloved husband of the late Mary Sarno ( nee Elio ); the devoted father of the late Marie Beyer; the loving father-in-law of Russell Beyer; the dear brother of Ida DeCostanzo ; and the cherished uncle of Frank, William, Thomas, Richard, Joanne and Marybeth. Private Funeral Services were handled by the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020