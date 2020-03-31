|
William Faber
Wall Township - William Faber passed away peacefully in his sleep with his beloved wife, Aggie (Honey) by his side on March 30, 2020. He was 92.
Born on March 22, 1928 in Jersey City, NJ to Isidore and Dora (Greenberg) Faber.
Bill is survived by his wife Agnes (Boyle) Faber, his Sister Lillian Sesholtz, Daughter Laurie (Faber) Tidcombe, Son Robert Faber and his wife Judy, and Grandchildren, Sarah, Ian, and Jake Faber and Daniel and Jessica Tidcombe and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in Jersey City in 1945 where he was a member of the band, orchestra, theater guild and Yearbook committee. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948 as an Aviation Mechanic and Co-pilot and a member of the U.S. Navy Boxing team. During his service R & R he was a musician, playing the drums and the Ukulele.
"Billy" met the love of his life, Aggie on Belmar Beach in NJ and they were married on June 15, 1956 in North Arlington, NJ. They had a "Notebook" kind of romance that lasted for 65 years!
Bill and Aggie raised their children in Cranford, NJ and North Miami Beach, FL and retired in and Boca Raton, FL and Monroe Twp. NJ.
Bill was in advertising during the "Mad Men" era and was the owner of Consolidated Mounting and Finishing Corp. in Elmhurst, Queens, NY, one of the largest "Point-Of-Purchase" advertising display manufacturing facilities in the United States.
He was a devoted and proud Papa to his Grandchildren whom he called "his sweet angels" and they are carrying on his artistic, musical, and business expertise legacy.
Bill's passions were his family, food, travel, baseball, golf, and Broadway shows. Bill and Aggie traveled the world by cruise ship. He loved watching baseball whether it was the Brooklyn Dodgers, NY Mets or his son "Robbie". "Billy-Bob" was an avid golfer who had three holes-in-one at Boca Point Country Club.
We love you "7" in the whole world and all fifty states!
A memorial "Celebration of life" will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left to the family by visiting www.jerseyshorecremation.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020