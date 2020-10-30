1/1
William Faraone Sr.
William Faraone Sr.

Toms River - William Faraone Sr., 85 years old of Toms River passed away October 27, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

William was born in Newark and had resided in Newark and Union before moving to Toms River20 years ago.

He was a warehouse man and had worked for Coca-Cola Company, Newark for 40 years retiring in 1997, he served in the Army National Guard.

William was predeceased by his beloved wife Maria and his brothers Dante, Bruno and Alexander.

Surviving are his devoted children, his son William Faraone Jr., daughter Nancy Sheridan and her husband Thomas. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren Brittany, William III, Garrett and his wife Kaitlin, Nicole Rieger and her husband Walter and Aidan.

Visiting will be Sunday 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered Monday 10:30am at St. Luke's RC Church, Toms River you may arrive at the funeral home 9:30am. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
