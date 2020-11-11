William Francis Morelli
Spring Lake, NJ - William Francis Morelli, 56, of Spring Lake, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Centra State Medical Center, Freehold from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident earlier that day.
Billy was born in the Bronx, NY on January 24, 1964 a son to his late father William Morelli and surviving mother Kathleen (Walpole) Brendel.
Billy received his BS in Mechanical Engineering at New York Institute of Technology, before receiving his MBA at Florida Institute of Technology. Billy went on to work at Picatinny Arsenal for many years before repositioning himself at Fort Monmouth and then SAVIT corporation where he would become President and Owner. Billy was a proud American and had an American Flag on everything he owned. He loved his family, many friends, and his country.
Billy spent most of his time enjoying outdoor sports like surfing at Spring Lake South Pier, Skiing at Killington, VT, Hunter, NY and Alta, UT and most importantly Sailing at MRYC and LYC.
Surviving Billy is his stepfather Gene Brendel, his sister Elizabeth Murphy, his nephew Cody Murphy and his niece Alex Murphy.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
All services will be private at the convenience of his family under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.
