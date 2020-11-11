1/1
William Francis Morelli
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Francis Morelli

Spring Lake, NJ - William Francis Morelli, 56, of Spring Lake, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Centra State Medical Center, Freehold from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident earlier that day.

Billy was born in the Bronx, NY on January 24, 1964 a son to his late father William Morelli and surviving mother Kathleen (Walpole) Brendel.

Billy received his BS in Mechanical Engineering at New York Institute of Technology, before receiving his MBA at Florida Institute of Technology. Billy went on to work at Picatinny Arsenal for many years before repositioning himself at Fort Monmouth and then SAVIT corporation where he would become President and Owner. Billy was a proud American and had an American Flag on everything he owned. He loved his family, many friends, and his country.

Billy spent most of his time enjoying outdoor sports like surfing at Spring Lake South Pier, Skiing at Killington, VT, Hunter, NY and Alta, UT and most importantly Sailing at MRYC and LYC.

Surviving Billy is his stepfather Gene Brendel, his sister Elizabeth Murphy, his nephew Cody Murphy and his niece Alex Murphy.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

All services will be private at the convenience of his family under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.

To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved