|
|
William French Overman
Red Bank - William French Overman, (Bill) of Red Bank, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in South Orange, NJ, to Courtenay and Margaret French Overman, Bill lived most of his life in Fair Haven, NJ.
Bill married his wife Patty vom Lehn in 1961 and had been married 58 years. He is survived by his wife, Patty and three children: William, Steven, and Kristin. He was a Navy veteran who served on the Destroyer Escort Heiliger based out of New London, Ct. After the Navy, Bill went on to work at the American Stock Exchange for George Bondbright and E. F. Hutton. He then left Wall Street to sell heavy construction equipment for various brands including: John Deere, International, Fiat Allis, Bobcat, and Mack Trucks.
Bill served for 52 years in the Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Police. He also was heavily involved with the Frogtown Frolic Fair which raised money for MCOSS which later became the Visiting Nurses Association of New Jersey. He was one of the founding members of the New Jersey Land Improvement Contractors Association and served on the Board of Governors of the Seabright Beach Club. Bill was committed to further service by being a member of the Vestry of St. Georges by the River in Rumson, NJ.
Bill was generous in both time and spirit. His kindly nature endeared him to those around him. His quick smile and even temper will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, from 3-6 PM with a Fireman's Service at 5 PM. A Funeral Service will be Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Georges by the River, 7 Lincoln Ave, Rumson, NJ 07760. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. George's by the River or the Fair Haven Fire Department, 645 River Rd, Fair Haven, NJ 07704.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 7, 2019