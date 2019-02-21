|
William G. Henry
Brick - William G. Henry , 88, of Brick, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Bill was born in Coraopolis, PA. He moved to Brick 60 years ago. Bill was the the Superintendent of the Ocean County Vocational Technical School in Toms River until his retirement in 1989. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He received his master's degree in Administration and Supervision of Vocational Technical Education from Rutgers University.
He was an active member in the American Association of School Administrators, American Vocational Association, NJ Association of School Administrators, past president of NJ Vocational and Technological Association, past governor of NJ School Masters Association, and the NJ Council of Education.
His volunteer activities included; The ARC of Ocean County, Ocean County Foundation for Vocational Technical Foundation, Ocean County Vocational Advisory Committee, and the Midstreams Property Owners Association.
Bill's awards during his career included; The Monmouth Ocean Development Council Silver Gull Award for community service, NJ Principals Supervisors Award for Leadership in Vocational Education, and NJ Council for Vocational Education for Achievement in Vocational Education.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Delores (Celestine) Henry of Brick; his son Bruce Henry of Florida; two daughters Carol Carlson of Brielle and Diane DeCicco of South River; one brother James and his wife Robbie of California; one sister Linda Larson of Pennsylvania; 4 grandchildren Victoria, Nicholas, Thomas, and Angelica; and 2 great-grandchildren Daniella and Adrianna.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 1PM to 4PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill's memory to Ocean County Foundation for Vocational and Technical Education, 137 Bey Lea Road, Toms River, NJ 08753 or The ARC of Ocean County, 815 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019