Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Saint Elizabeth Parish
424 Lincoln Ave
Avon, NJ
1953 - 2019
William George Chamberlin Obituary
William George Chamberlin

Manasquan - William George Chamberlin, 66, of Manasquan, passed away on Sunday, September 8 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with his wife by his side.

A graduate of Seton Hall University, Bill worked as a Financial Systems Analyst for A.I.G. in New York City, Princeton University, and Crum & Forster in Morristown, NJ. He was born in Newark and raised in Middlesex Borough before moving to Manasquan nearly 40 years ago.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph H. and Muriel C. Chamberlin. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Woodruff Chamberlin, his son William W. Chamberlin and his wife Catherine R. of Boston, his brother Ralph H. Chamberlin and his wife Rita L. of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, his sister Sheri E. Hall and her husband Gregg S. of Manville, NJ, his sister and brother-in-law Michael F. and Sharyn J. King of Brooklyn, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The ocean was a source of great joy for Bill. Last year, he proudly celebrated his 50th anniversary surfing at Manasquan Beach. His gentle spirit was enlivened by classic rock and Chicago blues. However, Bill's greatest passion was spending time with his family and friends.

The family would like to thank Michael Haverstick and Joseph Simmons for their continued friendship and support.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, from 4 to 8 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Saint Elizabeth Parish, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon, NJ.

Please go directly to the church on Saturday morning.

Committal will follow at Saint Catharine Cemetery, 1100 W Chicago Blvd, Sea Girt, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wall Twp. First Aid Squad, 1900 Monmouth Blvd., Wall NJ or the Manasquan High School Surf Team, 201 Brielle Ave. Brielle NJ 08730, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019
