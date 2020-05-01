William George Curtis
William George Curtis, 98, died April 24, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, he spent his youth in Teaneck, NJ, later moving to Williamsport, PA, then to Red Bank, NJ and finally settling in Shrewsbury, NJ for over 40 years. He later moved to Arbor Terrace assisted living.
He served in WW2 with the United States Army Air Corps as a B-26 bomber pilot. After the war, he married and raised a family while continuing to fly for a living. After reaching mandatory pilot retirement age, he continued to work as a school bus driver.
Bill enjoyed playing cards/bridge, going to antique car and airplane shows, tennis, swimming, playing piano, listening to classical music, and dining out with his family at the Jersey shore. He was a great Dad and will be truly missed.
Bill was the beloved husband of the late Janet (Neill) Curtis (d. 1999) and loving father of Victoria Curtis Zappulla (Tony) of Long Branch, Melissa Burns (David) of Middletown, and William N. Curtis and grandson Neill of Middletown. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Barbara (d. 1976).
There will be a private cremation under the direction of Jersey Shore Cremation Services Funeral Home, Manasquan, followed by a private memorial service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus at a later date.
For those who desire, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or the Alzheimer's Association.
William George Curtis, 98, died April 24, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, he spent his youth in Teaneck, NJ, later moving to Williamsport, PA, then to Red Bank, NJ and finally settling in Shrewsbury, NJ for over 40 years. He later moved to Arbor Terrace assisted living.
He served in WW2 with the United States Army Air Corps as a B-26 bomber pilot. After the war, he married and raised a family while continuing to fly for a living. After reaching mandatory pilot retirement age, he continued to work as a school bus driver.
Bill enjoyed playing cards/bridge, going to antique car and airplane shows, tennis, swimming, playing piano, listening to classical music, and dining out with his family at the Jersey shore. He was a great Dad and will be truly missed.
Bill was the beloved husband of the late Janet (Neill) Curtis (d. 1999) and loving father of Victoria Curtis Zappulla (Tony) of Long Branch, Melissa Burns (David) of Middletown, and William N. Curtis and grandson Neill of Middletown. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Barbara (d. 1976).
There will be a private cremation under the direction of Jersey Shore Cremation Services Funeral Home, Manasquan, followed by a private memorial service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus at a later date.
For those who desire, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020.