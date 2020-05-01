William George Curtis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William George Curtis

William George Curtis, 98, died April 24, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, he spent his youth in Teaneck, NJ, later moving to Williamsport, PA, then to Red Bank, NJ and finally settling in Shrewsbury, NJ for over 40 years. He later moved to Arbor Terrace assisted living.

He served in WW2 with the United States Army Air Corps as a B-26 bomber pilot. After the war, he married and raised a family while continuing to fly for a living. After reaching mandatory pilot retirement age, he continued to work as a school bus driver.

Bill enjoyed playing cards/bridge, going to antique car and airplane shows, tennis, swimming, playing piano, listening to classical music, and dining out with his family at the Jersey shore. He was a great Dad and will be truly missed.

Bill was the beloved husband of the late Janet (Neill) Curtis (d. 1999) and loving father of Victoria Curtis Zappulla (Tony) of Long Branch, Melissa Burns (David) of Middletown, and William N. Curtis and grandson Neill of Middletown. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Barbara (d. 1976).

There will be a private cremation under the direction of Jersey Shore Cremation Services Funeral Home, Manasquan, followed by a private memorial service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus at a later date.

For those who desire, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved