William Gregory Parmele



Brick - William Gregory Parmele, known as Greg, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Brick, NJ.



Greg was born in Orange, NJ and grew up in South Orange, Mendham and Summit. He graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, PA in 1952 and Bloomfield College in 1959 with a degree in Marketing and Sales. He had a long career in sales at J.L. Hammett School Supplies and at Scholastic Magazines before going into real estate with his wife, Joanne, at Coldwell Banker Riviera Realty over 20 years ago.



Greg was a long-time resident of Mantoloking until 2012 when Superstorm Sandy destroyed his home, which had been built by his parents. Greg and his brother grew up summering in Bay Head at their family home on Strickland Street, at a time when there were so few homes you could practically see the ocean from the bay.



He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Lavallette where he and Joanne were married in 1993 and where he served as a past member of the church council. He was also a member of the Point Pleasant Rotary where he served as Past President and was recognized as a Paul Harris honoree. Greg was an active member, Vice President and Trustee of the Toms River Seaport Society and Maritime Museum where he served as Past President.



Greg had a lifelong love of sailing and cannons. He was a member of the Bay Head Yacht Club, where he served as its representative to the Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association (BBYRA) for over 30 years. He was affectionately known on the bay as "Boom Boom" as a result of serving for many years as their cannoneer, signaling the start and end of each race. Greg also initiated the Bay Head Yacht Club Fall Sailing series and officiated as its principal race officer for over 30 years.



He really enjoyed history, especially military history. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56. He also was interested in his own family history which can be traced on his mother's side to William Bradford (his 9th Great-Grandfather) and 5 others who came on the Mayflower in 1620 and on his father's side to Robert Livingston, the Platt family (founders of Plattsburgh, NY), and to the Battle of Hastings in 1066.



The yearbook at the Hill School noted that Greg was voted "most gentlemanly", a characteristic he embodied his entire life. Greg was recognized by all his friends and family as very kind and a true gentleman.



Greg was predeceased by his parents, Edward Andariese Parmele Jr. and Charlotte McPherson Rowe; his brother, Edward Andariese Parmele III (Ned); and his cousins William Lewis Rowe III and Hayward Rowe.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Joanne M. Platz; his 3 daughters, Deborah Parmele Saylor (Robert), Laura Andariese Parmele, Lisa Rowe Parmele and his step-daughter Margo Limmer; his 7 grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick, Maxwell, Madeline and Isla Saylor, Noelle Crosby, and Madison Laliberte; his sister-in-law Lois Platz Kopf (Rodger) and his brother-in-law Charles Platz (June Carlson); his cousin, Frances Hohenstein (George); his nieces, Anitra Parmele, Thalia Parmele Steffen (Mike), Katharine Beck (Josh McGuire), Kristen Beck MD, Jana Platz Keating, MD (Chris) and his nephews Phillip and Matthew Platz, as well as many other members of his large extended family.



Due to the coronavirus, funeral services will be private. He will be interred at Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association (BBYRA), PO Box 5422, Toms River, NJ 08754; Faith Lutheran Church, 1801 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ 08735; or Toms River Seaport Society, 78 E. Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753.









