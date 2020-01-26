|
William H. Honeker Sr.
Brick - William H. Honeker, Sr., age 82 of Brick, NJ passed away on January 25, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Bill was born in East Orange on November 1, 1937 by Richard and Josephine Honeker. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. Bill along with his wife Joyce of 55 years, moved to Brick in 1960 where they raised their family. Bill operated a successful painting and wallcovering business for many years and was also a skilled craftsman. He loved working on projects to create a beautiful home for his family. Bill was an avid New York Jets fan and loved the many dogs he and Joyce had over the years.
Bill is preceded in death by his brother Richard, son Joseph and, his wife Joyce.
Surviving Bill are his son and his wife, William Honeker, Jr. (Diane) of Leonardo, NJ; his daughter and her husband, Jennifer Ruggiero (Frank) of Iselin, NJ; his daughter in law, Karen Honeker of Toms River, NJ; and his grandson (adopted son), and his wife, William Honeker, III (Jennifer) of Jackson, NJ; his sister Elizabeth McCormack of Fitchburg, MA; his sister-in-law Claire Honeker, of Brookside, NJ; his brother Charles of Naples, FL; his sister-in-law and her husband Joan Leonard-Maglione (Steve) of Toms River, NJ; his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 11:30 am at St. Joseph's Church, Toms River, NJ followed by an interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020