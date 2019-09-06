Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Marsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Marsh Obituary
William H. Marsh

Monmouth Beach - William H. Marsh, 92 of Monmouth Beach, died peacefully on September 3, 2019 at home. Born in Plainfield, he was a life resident of Monmouth Beach. Bill was an electrician at Ft. Monmouth before retiring in 1982. He served our Country honorably in the US Navy. He was member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Long Branch; a 70 year member of the Monmouth Beach Fire Department and Chief in 1960; Long Branch and Red Bank Ice and Boat Clubs; and he and his dad were the Borough's electrician for over 50 years.

He was predeceased by his wife Myrtle in 1993 and his daughter Karen Marsh in 2012. Surviving are his daughter and son in law, Barbara and Kevin Keeshen; his brother, Howard Marsh; his sister, Elizabeth Bohnert; 2 grandchildren, Bryan and his wife Cindy, Peter and his wife Katie and five great great grandchildren, Sarah, Elizabeth, Owen, Ryan and Allison.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday, 9:30 am from the funeral home with a service to begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monmouth Beach Fire Department, 24 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now