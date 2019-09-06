|
William H. Marsh
Monmouth Beach - William H. Marsh, 92 of Monmouth Beach, died peacefully on September 3, 2019 at home. Born in Plainfield, he was a life resident of Monmouth Beach. Bill was an electrician at Ft. Monmouth before retiring in 1982. He served our Country honorably in the US Navy. He was member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Long Branch; a 70 year member of the Monmouth Beach Fire Department and Chief in 1960; Long Branch and Red Bank Ice and Boat Clubs; and he and his dad were the Borough's electrician for over 50 years.
He was predeceased by his wife Myrtle in 1993 and his daughter Karen Marsh in 2012. Surviving are his daughter and son in law, Barbara and Kevin Keeshen; his brother, Howard Marsh; his sister, Elizabeth Bohnert; 2 grandchildren, Bryan and his wife Cindy, Peter and his wife Katie and five great great grandchildren, Sarah, Elizabeth, Owen, Ryan and Allison.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday, 9:30 am from the funeral home with a service to begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monmouth Beach Fire Department, 24 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019