William H. Milbrodt, Jr.
New Providence - Bill Milbrodt, Composer and Soundtrack Designer, dies at 67
William H. Milbrodt, Jr, died at his home in New Providence, New Jersey, on November 1 after a long battle with cancer.
Until his recent illness, he operated his own creative studio in Howell, New Jersey, where he produced original music and soundtracks for commercials, educational programs, websites, and video gaming.
Over a 30-year career, he developed work for clients ranging from ESPN, and EPCOT Center, to Simon and Schuster, Chubb, and author Anne Rice.
His latest project involved creating a library of ready-to-use video animations designed as stock elements that could be quickly inserted as needed in videos, presentations, and other media.
Although he held a formal degree in Film and Television from New York University, he was entirely self-taught as a composer, with a distinctive musical style that he described as "a bit quirky and unexpected, and decidedly not mainstream pop." He credits the influence of composers and musicians as diverse as Frank Zappa, John Cage, Gil Evans, and Stravinsky.
He was among the first video and film composers to adopt synthesizer-based electronic music. In 1991, he won a New York Emmy Award for his musical score for the short film "American Venus", which he created on his dining room table, on one of the earliest, most rudimentary synthesizers. Later, his studio created scores and soundtracks on the room-sized Synclavier system, and eventually on simpler laptops.
In the late 90s he became widely known for his novel Car Music Project, where he composed a suite of original music designed to be played on unique instruments he crafted from auto parts salvaged from his 1982 Honda Accord, including the ExhaustaPhone, StrutBone, TankBass, and Air Cleaner guitar, among others.
Bill later recruited an ensemble of classical and jazz musicians who performed on the instruments at venues such as Lincoln Center Outdoors, the Philly Fringe Festival, and special college events across the East.
While dealing with his illness, he took inspiration from the experiences of Aretha Franklin, Steve Jobs, and Alex Trebek, who were dealing with similar challenges. When his cancer treatments took a toll on his trademark long-haired ponytail, he adopted a collection of jaunty fedoras as his signature look. "I became that 'guy in the hat.' I'll take that."
He is survived by a sister Debra Jean Providakes and her husband James Providakes, nephew David Providakes and his wife Jennifer Allen, and nieces Emily Providakes and Kimberly Providakes, stepson Christian Hoelscher and aunt Ruth Ann and her husband Robert Krakosky as well as many loving cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father William Milbrodt and mother Clarice Milbrodt.
No public services are planned. A separate celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Please visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com
for additional information and to send the family condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
.