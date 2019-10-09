|
William H. R. White, MD
Rumson - William H. R. White, MD, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 in Shrewsbury at the age of 91.
He was born in Long Branch to the late Minnie and Ensley White. Bill graduated from Red Bank High School and then went on to Princeton University and Hahnemann Medical School. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy as an officer in the Medical Services Corps in Bainbridge MD. After his naval service, Bill went into Obstetrics & Gynecological practice with his brother, Ensley, in Red Bank where he practiced for over 40 years. Bill was Chief of Obstetrics at Riverview Hospital for several years.
Bill enjoyed fishing and crabbing on the Navesink River with family and friends and was an accomplished and talented decoy/waterfowl carver.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and brother, Ensley M. White, MD.
He is survived by brother Charles White, his loving wife of over 63 years, Dorothy (Sofield) and their four children, Pam Siderewicz (Bob), William H.R. White III (Christine), Robert White (Sue) Dwight White (Malinda) along with 6 grandchildren- Ethan, Carly, Jenna, Zach, Jake and Josh.
A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, from 10 am to 12 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Littoral Society, 18 Hartshorne Drive, Suite 1, Highlands, NJ 07732. Donations made in his memory will be directed to programs for the preservation and protection of the Navesink River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019