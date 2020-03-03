|
William H. Walker
Asbury Park - William H. Walker, affectionately known as "Glutey", was born on November 29, 1958, in Lexington, VA to the late Betty Lynch and William King and later moved with his family to Asbury Park, NJ, where he was educated in the Asbury Park school system.
William was a humorous jokester known for turning a frown into a smile. He was a long-time employee of the Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital up until its closing, where he met the love of his life, his wife Elizabeth. Their union bore one son, Omar Walker. William loved his family.
William departed his earthly life on February 18, 2020 and is predeceased by his parents and sister Darlene Walker. He leaves to mourn his wife Elizabeth Walker, son Omar (Talaya) Walker, and two granddaughters Kaylyn and Lalani Walker, step-daughters Tonisha Smith, Tara Thompson, step-son Terence Yarborough. Sisters Glenda Walker, Debbie Walker, and brother Joseph Walker, and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Donato-Askew Memorial Home, 364 Shrewsbury Ave, Red Bank, NJ from 10am-11am, with funeral services beginning at 11am. Repast will be held immediately afterwards at the Washington Village Social Room, 1259 Washington Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020