William H. Zajaczkowski
William H. Zajaczkowski

Toms River - William H Zajaczkowski, 52, of Toms River, NJ passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Born in South Amboy, NJ, William resided in Old Bridge for most of his life. He was a communicant of St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, Old Bridge, NJ.

He graduated from East Brunswick Vocational and Technical High School and was employed by Lawn Doctor and General Motors Delco Remy Battery Division in New Brunswick, NJ.

He enjoyed camping, skiing, fishing, music, traveling and watching the Yankees.

William was predeceased by his aunt Josephine Sewell, and he leaves behind his parents William and Margaret, his brothers Michael, DJ and his wife Tina, his nephew Kyle his niece Jada. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles, Bettyanne and Dave Lamberth, Rosemary and Gene VanGlahn, Catherine Powell, Wayne Sewell and Henry Ordyk along with many cousins and friends.

He will be deeply missed.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 from 9am till 10:30 am at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ.

Eternal Rest will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in East Brunswick, NJ

Due to Covid guidelines, the family will be following social distancing and ask that only immediate family attend.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
09:00 - 10:30 AM
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
OCT
24
Graveside service
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 240-3800
