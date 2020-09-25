1/1
William Hayward Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Hayward Robinson

Bear, DE - William Hayward Robinson, age 90, of Bear, Delaware passed away quietly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Christiana Medical Center. Bill was the son of Kenneth and Daisy Robinson, born in Matawan, New Jersey.

Bill was married to his now deceased wife, Tillie, for 45 years. He graduated from Keyport High School in 1946 and served 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years and was an active VFW member. He and Tillie traveled extensively across the United States with their Airstream club. After retirement, the couple moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina for 12 years and subsequently moved to Bear, Delaware.

Bill is survived by his sons, Tim Toole (Ruthie) of Newark, Delaware and Ed O'Toole (Nancy) of West Long Branch, New Jersey, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private committal service will be held at Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709.

To leave an online condolence, please visit beesonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beeson Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
3024531900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beeson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved