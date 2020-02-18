|
|
William Henkel
William Henkel (aka Harry) passed away Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 after long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie Henkel, daughter LeeAnn and step sons Tony and Drew. He also is survived by his siblings, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Harry's life this Thursday, February 20, 2020. All are invited.
Old Bridge Elks
67 Old Amboy Rd,
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
Time: 5pm to 9pm
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020