Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:45 AM
All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Whiting, NJ
View Map
William Henry Craft Sr. Obituary
William Henry Craft, Sr.

Whiting - William Henry Craft, Sr., 92, of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Born in Newark, he lived in Edison, Branchburg and Sneads Ferry, NC before moving to Whiting in 2000. William was a chemist at AT&T Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, NJ for 30 years. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran of World War II. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.

William was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Julia Anna Craft in 2006. He is survived by one son, William Henry Craft, Jr. and his wife, Tina; two daughters, Theresa L. Craft and Cynthia Magalio and her husband, William; His companion for the last 12 years, Ines Press; two grandchildren, Amber Gant and her husband, Stacen and Crina Magalio and two great-grandchildren, Keeli and Maddox Gant.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, Feb. 21st from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Inurnment will follow at the chapel. Donations to the and Blood Donations in William's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
